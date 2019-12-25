OVISOCORI: 603 earthquakes were registered in November

More than 600 earthquakes were registered in November, according to a report by the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI) of the National University (UNA).

The 602 events had local magnitudes that ranged between -1.0 and 5.4, but only 11 were reported as perceived by the population through the website and the different social networks of the institution.

During this month, there were five earthquakes with local magnitudes greater than 4.0, and only one greater than or equal to 5.0.

The seismically most active day was the 7th, with a total of 44 events.

The largest earthquake (5.4) occurred on the 25th at 7:33 pm at a depth of 81 km and was located 15 km northeast of Miramar de Puntarenas. This earthquake was generated in a oblique fault located inside the Coco plate.

