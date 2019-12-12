Presidency orders disciplinary actions against “coffee with gold”

The Presidential House ordered the Foreign Ministry to take “disciplinary actions” in the case of the trip approved for Daniel Barquero Rivera to travel for two months to the Arab Emirates.

Barquero was sent to Dubai in an “outpost” to prepare the trip that the president, Carlos Alvarado, will make to that country next January. The President will be in Abu Dhabi during Sustainability Week and in Dubai, where there will be a trade fair.

The Minister of Communication, Nancy Marín, told CRHoy.com that in this regard the possibility of the official returning to the country ahead of schedule is being assessed.

The media found out that for this visit the Foreign Ministry decided to send an administrative official and not a diplomat (as appropriate) to prepare this Alvarado tour. This preparatory tour was assigned to Daniel Barquero, a highly trusted advisor to the administrative vice minister, Yorleny Jiménez.

For his transfer, the Foreign Ministry appointed him – for two months – in a position of Minister Counselor, with a salary of $5,557 plus another $2,123.

The diplomatic sector questioned the decision because Barquero does not have the preparation in foreign policy or protocol to organize a tour for the president. In Congress, they censored this decision because they see it as an abuse and a contradiction with the austerity policies of Alvarado’s government.

