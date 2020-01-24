Students compete for a position in international fair

A group of 14 students from different educational centers in the country are participating in the Eureka Scientific Fair. The winner will represent Costa Rica in ISEF 2020 (International Science and Engineering Fair), which will be held from May 10 to 15, in California.

The group was selected after presenting their projects at the National Science and Technology Fair and ExpoINGENIERÍA, which was organized by the National Science and Technology Fairs Program and the Ministry of Public Education (MEP).

“Our team has provided technical assistance in this process to be able to take these young people a step further and that they manage to project their ideas so that they gradually open a field in the world within the knowledge-based economy within the Fourth Industrial Revolution, ”said Luis Salazar, Minister of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Telecommunications.

Students represent public and private schools in San Carlos, Sarapiquí, San José, Turrialba, Puriscal and Pérez Zeledón. Their projects are focused on providing solutions that improve the lives of people and communities through innovation and technology.

