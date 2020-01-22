Sportsmens Lodge in Costa Rica Hosts 8 Hour Super Bowl Party

On Sunday, February 2 the San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Gardens for Super Bowl 2020. In San Jose, the Sportsmens Lodge expects 200 guests for an 8-hour party, which may turn out to be as wild as the playoff season was this year.

Serving An 8 Hour Open Bar and All Your Can Eat Menu

Expats and tourists who attend the party will enjoy the game on the big screens, plus 8 hours of all they can drink for just $65. The open bar offers Budweiser, Costa Rican Beers, Vodka (Smirnoff), Scotch (JW RED), Whiskey, Tequila, & Tequila Shots (Jose Cuervo), juices, water and sodas. Food includes six game menu items, which are served constantly by roaming servers from party’s beginning until end.

Located in the Barrio Amon neighborhood of San Jose at Calle 13, Av. 9 – 11, the Super Bowl party has become a long standing tradition at the lodge. The party is so much fun that Jenifer Lopez and Shakira may have to compete for attention during this year’s half time event.

$4500 in Raffle Prizes

The entertainment program includes a raffle give away, and this year an iPhone 11 and two Samsung tablets are up for grabs.

Request Your Ticket in Advance!

Although hotel rooms may be sold out, a total of 200 tickets are available to the public. The guest list is a mix between tourists, the expat crowd and Ticos who share an appreciation of American football. Party goers should request their ticket in advance on the hotel website, and arrange to pickup and pay for ticket no later than 7 pm on Saturday night. The party starts on Super Bowl Sunday, approximately 2 1/2 Hours before Kickoff (3:00 PM Costa Rica Time).

