American Expatriate Costa Rica

English-language news and information on Costa Rica

Suspect arrested in Guatemala with 2.5 tons of cocaine is married to former Costa Rican Consul

by Leave a Comment

The former officer of the Air Surveillance Service arrested in Guatemala with 2.5 tons of cocaine inside a luxury jet, is married to a lawyer from the Ministry of Public Education (MEP).

The official surnamed Arguedas Vargas was consul in Houston, United States, during the government of Luis Guillermo Solís; however, she was dismissed for alleged attacks against junior officials, despite the fact that former Foreign Minister Manuel González never accepted it.

Albán Gerardo Azofeifa Chacón, on the other hand, worked from 2008 to 2010 in the Ministry of Public Security as an SVG police officer, and was also in the senior officer of that portfolio for several months; however, he was fired for “absenteeism,” the office said.

This Tuesday, he was arrested by the Guatemalan Army during a drug operation in the Petén area, after the landing of the aircraft that apparently had left Venezuela and was destined for the United States where they would unload drugs, weapons, electronic equipment, notebooks with information and cell phones.

crhoy.com

Related articles:

  1. Costa Rican helicopter confiscated in northern Guatemala
  2. New boats confiscate more than six tons of cocaine
  3. Former Air Surveillance Officer caught with 2.5 tons of cocaine in Guatemala
  4. Costa Rican who sent six tons of cocaine in a banana container was caught in Austria
  5. Suspect of storing a ton of cocaine in Osa was finally arrested
  6. Dispute between Consul General Federico Sáenz and Costa Rican Chancery



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *