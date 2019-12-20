Suspect arrested in Guatemala with 2.5 tons of cocaine is married to former Costa Rican Consul

The former officer of the Air Surveillance Service arrested in Guatemala with 2.5 tons of cocaine inside a luxury jet, is married to a lawyer from the Ministry of Public Education (MEP).

The official surnamed Arguedas Vargas was consul in Houston, United States, during the government of Luis Guillermo Solís; however, she was dismissed for alleged attacks against junior officials, despite the fact that former Foreign Minister Manuel González never accepted it.

Albán Gerardo Azofeifa Chacón, on the other hand, worked from 2008 to 2010 in the Ministry of Public Security as an SVG police officer, and was also in the senior officer of that portfolio for several months; however, he was fired for “absenteeism,” the office said.

This Tuesday, he was arrested by the Guatemalan Army during a drug operation in the Petén area, after the landing of the aircraft that apparently had left Venezuela and was destined for the United States where they would unload drugs, weapons, electronic equipment, notebooks with information and cell phones.

