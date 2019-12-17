Technical Standard for Abortion has already been published in La Gaceta

This Tuesday, the “Technical Standard for Medical Procedure linked to Article 121 of the Criminal Code” (known as the Technical Standard for Abortion) was formalized, after its publication in La Gaceta.

As of this moment, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) has a maximum period of six months to create the corresponding protocol. The norm is a “guide” for the interruption of the pregnancy in case the life and health of the mother are in danger.

This is the officialized standard:

Article 1. For the purposes of mandatory application, the Technical Standard for Medical Procedure Linked to Article 121 of the Criminal Code, attached to this Executive Decree, which is addressed to health services and health professionals nationwide, whether public or private, that serve pregnant women.

Article 2 It will be up to the Authorities of the Ministry of Health to ensure compliance with said Standard.

Article 3 The Standard formalized by this Executive Decree is made available, for consultation by interested or related persons, on the website of the Ministry of Health, whose electronic address is www.ministeriodesalud.go.cr and the printed version will be available at the Directorate of Guarantee of Access to Health Services of said Ministry.

Article 4 This Executive Decree is effective as of its publication, given in the Presidency of the Republic, San José, on the twelfth day of December of the year two thousand nineteen.

crhoy,com