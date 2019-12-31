The CNE dealt with more than three thousand incidents during the year

Floods, landslides and falling trees on houses and roads are part of the incidents solved by the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Assistance (CNE) during 2019.

More than 3,400 emergencies were reported and 1,145 inspections were carried out to determine risks in homes, bridges or shops.

According to the CNE, more than 1,400 of the services were due to floods, 400 due to the risk of landslides and more than 200 due to strong winds.

The cantons with the highest number of requests for inspections for landslide risks were: Desamparados Turrialba, Heredia, Liberia, Alajuela, Upala and Osa.

During the year they invested more than ₵ 242 million colones in humanitarian assistance for the benefit of 25 thousand people.

