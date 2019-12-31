American Expatriate Costa Rica

English-language news and information on Costa Rica

The CNE dealt with more than three thousand incidents during the year

by Leave a Comment

Floods, landslides and falling trees on houses and roads are part of the incidents solved by the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Assistance (CNE) during 2019.

More than 3,400 emergencies were reported and 1,145 inspections were carried out to determine risks in homes, bridges or shops.

According to the CNE, more than 1,400 of the services were due to floods, 400 due to the risk of landslides and more than 200 due to strong winds.

The cantons with the highest number of requests for inspections for landslide risks were: Desamparados Turrialba, Heredia, Liberia, Alajuela, Upala and Osa.

During the year they invested more than ₵ 242 million colones in humanitarian assistance for the benefit of 25 thousand people.

crhoy.com

Related articles:

  1. CNE dealt with 110 rain incidents
  2. CNE dealt with 56 incidents due to heavy rains this weekend
  3. CNE has dealt with 20 flood incidents so far this week
  4. Rains have caused 101 incidents so far
  5. CNE reports 1,214 incidents due to the latest heavy rains
  6. Heavy rains caused 50 incidents



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *